Mumbai: Popular music director, songwriter and Indi-pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who introduced rap music to India, turns 37 Sunday. The music producer and film actor celebrates his birthday today.

Born in 1983 in Hoshiarpur, his real name is Hirdesh Singh. He studied music at Trinity School, UK and returned to India to start rapping in Delhi.

With a short span of time, he made a huge fan base for himself and was popular among youths. Lakhs of people became his fan after hearing his rap. Honey Singh with Diljit Dosanjh sang Luck 28 Kudi Da which became No. 1 in the BBC Asian Download Charts in May 2011. He has given several hits in his career.

In every song he includes his name ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’, to make his popularity grow more.

Despite being a famous rapper, Honey Singh does not like to sing in English. He mostly uses Punjabi language in songs. He has lent his voice for superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Within a few years, he became very famous worldwide.

However, his sudden fame did not go well with him. After getting so much fame, there came a time in the singer’s life when he suddenly disappeared from entertainment world. There were reports of him getting treatment at rehab center. It was said that Honey Singh got addicted to alcohol and drugs that he had to be admitted at rehab center. But Honey Singh denied and revealed the reason behind it.

Revealing the reason of his break, the Lungi Dance singer said, “I know there were rumours that I was in rehab (for drug overdose), but I was in my Noida house throughout.”

“The truth is I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn’t working on me and crazy things were happening.” The ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’ singer added that he was also suffering from alcoholism, which only aggravated his mental condition.