By Nikhilanand Panigrahy

There are two planets in the solar system, which are named twin planets (or twin sisters). Behind this consideration lies the several similarities between them. These two planets are Venus and Earth. For example, the mass of Venus and Earth is 4.87×1024 and 5.97×1024 kilograms, respectively. Radius is 6052 and 6378 kilometers, density is 5250 and 5520 (in kilograms per cubic meter). Their surface is mainly composed of granite and altered material in both cases, although granite is also seen on the surface of the Earth. But in some other matters, a signifi cant difference is observed.

While the atmosphere of Venus has carbon dioxide at 96%, on Earth, this amount is only 0.04%. The percentage of nitrogen for Venus and Earth is 3 and 78 respectively. Most important is the percentage of oxygen required for survival. This is completely absent on Venus, while it is 21% on Earth. In addition, the surface temperature for Venus is 465 degrees Celsius. But for Earth, it is 15 degrees. The pressure on the surface of Venus is much higher than on Earth. If the pressure at the sea level of our planet is taken as one, it is ninety times for Venus. Therefore, the pressure is more. Hence, if a person stands on the surface of Venus, the air pressure on him will be so great that his lifeless body will merge with the surface.

From this, it is clear that the environment of Venus is completely unsuitable for the living world due to unbearably high temperature and pressure, and the absence of oxygen. Even though Venus and Earth are considered twins, the differences between them make all the similarities meaningless. Earth, as a habitable planet, remains favorable and welcome for us. But by natural factors, Venus is a trap for living beings. While one is a life-saver, the other is a life-taker.

But the question arises, was Venus in such a miserable state from the beginning of its creation? Some scientists are of the opinion that oceans existed there in the past, just like on Earth. But its location in the solar system created a problem. For example, the average distance of Earth from the Sun is 150 million kilometers. But Venus is only 108 million kilometers away. As a result, the intense rays of the Sun were falling on the oceans of Venus. Due to the intense and strong radiation, Venus, which had been a shelter of water like Earth, became completely dry. Accordingly, it turned into an infertile useless celestial body. But astronomers are of the opinion that a study of Venus is essential for a proper understanding of the origin of Earth.

It is worth noting that in the recent past, a gas named phosphine has been found in the atmosphere of Venus. This gas is associated with biological processes. Therefore, it is being considered that life once existed there. But possibly, life became extinct from it due to the greenhouse effect. This gives us a cautionary note: the same fate can one day come to Earth. The greenhouse effect on Venus was caused by abundant carbon dioxide generated from volcanic eruptions. But on Earth, we will have to suffer the consequences of greenhouse effect due to human-made activities.

The fatal tendency of one of the two twin sisters occurred naturally. But the other sister will lose life and transform into a dead planet due to man’s conscience-less oppression of nature. This is an irony and a challenge to entire human society.

The writer is a retired director of the Odisha Text Book Bureau.