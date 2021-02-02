Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has time and again confessed that she loves eating and is a self-confessed foodie. Alia Bhatt has more than 50 million followers on the Instagram platform. She regularly updates her followers regarding her passion for food. Alia took a vacation recently to celebrate New Year with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two along with their families visited Ranthambore. Then also she had posted a picture of hers eating hot aloo parathas.

The actor recently treated her fans to an Instagram ‘Ask-Me-Anything’ session. “Let’s play true or false! Ask ask,” she wrote in her Instagram stories. Alia answered several questions related to fitness, her love for pets and more.

Alia revealed her foodie side during the chat session. One follower asked her to answer if she was a foodie or not. Alia responded with a video of her eating cake off a plate. “True story,” she captioned the video. Then a fan asked her to confirm if she loves potato and chocolate. She immediately agreed and said, “Fully true, aloo and chocolate are my favourites.” Another fan asked Alia if she loves Indian cuisine the most. Alia said, “True. No such thing like ghar ka khana.”

There is a myth that all top celebrities skip at least one meal a day to keep calories under control. Alia was asked about this and she said, “I eat when I am hungry. I don’t skip meals on purpose or for any reason.” As for whether she likes to cook or not, Alia’s response was clear. “No. I only love eating!”

Alia will next be seen in a few big-ticket releases including RRR by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Fans will also see her sharing screen space with beau Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She is also starring in Ganguabai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.