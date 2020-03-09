Los Angeles: Singer The Weeknd unveiled his new single ‘Sacred to Live’ during an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL).

The Grammy winner was a musical guest on the weekend episode of the NBC show where he performed his recent single ‘Blinding Lights’ and also premiered the new ballad ‘Scared to Live’.

Both the songs are part of the musician’s upcoming album ‘After Hours’, scheduled to be released March 20.

The Weeknd also appeared in a musical comedy sketch with SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, singing a hilarious R&B-flavoured ballad about sleeping on the couch after a fight with the girlfriend.

PTI