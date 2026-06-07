By Ashyashree Praharaj

As the world experiences rapid technological advances, humanity seems to drift from peace, compassion, and morality. Despite instant global connectivity, societies are divided by hatred, violence, intolerance, and greed. Wars devastate innocents, political polarisation widens social gaps, and environmental destruction endangers civilisation. In these turbulent times, the world needs more than a leader. It needs another Mahatma.

The term “Mahatma”, meaning “greater soul”, is not confined to a single individual or nation. Although the title has become synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi, the philosophy he embodied transcends geography and time. Gandhiji embodied moral courage in an age of oppression, non-violence in an era of conflict, and simplicity in the face of material excess. He proved that the greatest revolutions can be achieved not through weapons but through consciousness.

The politics of aggression dominate today’s world, with force replacing dialogue in conflicts and unrest. The emphasis on power and speed often neglects ethics and humanity. Gandhiji’s principle of Ahimsa, emphasising non-violence in thought, speech, and action, remains vital. A revenge-driven world cannot sustain peace.

Digital media amplifies misinformation, outrage, and anger, overshadowing truth and empathy. Gandhiji’s belief in Satya, or truth, as the highest strength shows that truth is a social necessity, not just a virtue. As narratives are manipulated for gain, leaders and citizens must prioritise integrity over influence.

Equally concerning is the growing culture of consumerism. Wealth, possessions, and social status increasingly define human worth. Yet despite economic progress, mental stress, loneliness, and dissatisfaction continue to rise globally. Gandhiji’s advocacy for simplicity was never about rejecting progress. It was about preventing materialism from overpowering humanity. His famous idea that “the Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed” has become a prophetic warning in the era of climate change and ecological imbalance.

The environmental crisis itself highlights the absence of Gandhian thinking in modern development. Forests are vanishing, oceans are polluted, and natural resources are being exploited at unsustainable rates. Gandhiji emphasised harmony between humans and nature long before environmental sustainability became a global concern. If the world genuinely seeks sustainable development, it must revisit the values of restraint, responsibility, and coexistence.

However, the need for another Mahatma does not imply waiting for a single extraordinary individual to emerge. The real challenge is to cultivate Gandhian values among ordinary people. Every society needs individuals who choose compassion over hatred, dialogue over violence, and service over selfishness. The next Mahatma may not lead a freedom movement against colonial rule, but may instead fight intolerance, corruption, inequality, environmental destruction, and the erosion of human dignity.

Educational institutions, governments, and social organisations must play a proactive role in nurturing ethical consciousness among younger generations. Modern education often focuses heavily on employability and economic productivity, while neglecting moral and civic responsibilities. A society that produces skilled professionals without ethical grounding risks creating intelligent minds without compassionate hearts.

Critics often argue that Gandhian ideals are impractical in today’s competitive world. Yet history repeatedly shows that violence may impose temporary control, but only moral leadership creates lasting change.

The world today stands at a crossroads. One path leads towards unchecked conflict, ecological collapse, and moral decline. The other path demands empathy, ethical leadership, and collective responsibility. Choosing the latter requires the spirit of a Mahatma, not necessarily embodied in one person, but in humanity as a whole. Perhaps the world does not need another Gandhiji by name. What it truly needs is another age of Gandhian thinking.

The writer is a Research Scholar, Department of Business Administration, Berhampur University.