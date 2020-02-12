Most men are the ones who earn to make both ends meet in a family. But there’s a village in African country Kenya, where only women live. They live here with complete independence, but men are not allowed to stay here.

This village is in Sambhuru State of Kenya and the name of this village is Umoja. Women who had suffered tyranny from men in the past stay here. Samburu people are against violence and they don’t see women as traditional subordinate to men.

All the women here have been victims of either domestic violence or rape. It won’t be wrong to call this village a paradise for women.

The village is filled up with manyata huts built from a mixture of earth and cow dung on abandoned grassland. The houses are surrounded by a fence of thorns and barbed wire.

The village was built in 1990 for women victims of British Army rape. But later women started living here also as victims of domestic violence, rape, child marriage.

They run a primary school, cultural centre and camping site for tourists visiting the adjacent Samburu National Reserve. They create and sell jewellery to benefit the village.

Even today the life of these women is very difficult, but these women are still happy because here they do not have to bear the tyranny of men.

Men are permitted to visit the village, but not allowed to live in Umoja. Only men who were raised as children in Umoja may get to stay in the village.