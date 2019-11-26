Mumbai: Women tend to leave behind everything and start adjusting to the new family and its regulations after marriage. Top actresses are no exception.

There are a lot of actresses who were victims to these traditional beliefs of adjusting at husband’s home. But, many of them proved their mettle after separating from their husbands for good.

Here are few actresses who became successful after their marriages failed:

Zeba Bakhtiar: Zeba was married to Adnan in 1995. But, the marriage ended in the custodial battle of their child, Azaan, in 1997. After her separation with Adnan, she caught her trackback by her roles in the movies like Babu, 021 and Bin Roye. She is now inclined towards bringing better shows to the Pakistani screen with her son, who works as a producer.

Raakhee Gulzar: Raakhee was earlier married to Ajay Biswas. Post marriage, Raakhee couldn’t be the person she had aspired to be. The real breakthrough in her career came after she became single. Some of her outstanding performances began after she exited her married life, starting with the movie Sharmilee.

Leela Chitnis: She was one of the most prominent faces of the Hindi film industry who tied the knot with a much older man, Dr Gajanan Yeshwant Chitnis. This actress kept doing random roles but nothing did magic to her career. It was only after she decided to go for separation that her luck changed. She rose to stardom by playing mothers of leading stars in movies.

Mahi Gill: This girl’s success embraced in Hindi film industry only after she divorced her husband. This separation proved to be lucky for Mahi and she gave some of her finest performances in movies like Dev D, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster series and some more punjabi films after that.

Mallika Sherawat: Mallika Sherawat began her career as a model and she had been a part of several advertisements and commercials. However, her careers adapted to a different level after separation from her husband. She achieved a new level of stardom and got labelled as a sensuous and bold actress. Her roles in movies like Khwaish and Murder garnered her lot of attention.