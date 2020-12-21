Mumbai: Hindi film actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and others lauded actor Govinda’s dancing skills on his 57th birthday Monday.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted: “Your films, dance, dialogues… your presence alone brings a smile on everyone’s face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday @govindaahuja21.”

“II want people to look at me at least once as we dance– I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not (even I didn’t see me). It’s impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing. Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor #HappyBirthdayGovinda,” shared Urmila Matondkar.

Sayani Gupta posted: “It’s @govindaahuja21 ‘s birthday! Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour! All time favourite! He just infused Joy!”

Karisma Kapoor, one of Govinda’s frequent co-stars, also took to her Instagram story to share birthday wishes for the “Hero No. 1” actor. Karisma wrote: “Happy Birthday Chi Chi.”

Govinda is considered one of the best dancers Hindi film industry has ever witnessed. The actor is also known for his excellent comic timing.