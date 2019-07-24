Mumbai: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra recently seen smoking cigarette on the Miami Beach with mother and husband. The picture took her fans to surprise and the trolling started straightaway.

Fans are sharing Priyanka’s tweet along with the picture where she earlier tweeted ‘smoking is dangerous for health’. Currently, this photo of Priyanka Chopra is buzzing around the social media.

Although, Priyanka is not the first actress who was seen smoking, there are many heroines in the film industry who have been witnessed smoking cigarettes at times.

Here is the list:

Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan smokes. Mahira was seen smoking with Ranbir Kapoor on the streets of New York. At that time, Mahira and Ranbir’s affair was a hot topic for discussion.

Roopa Ganguly

Roopa Ganguly shot to fame after playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata. Roopa was often spotted smoking in public places several times. Apart from acting, Roopa is also a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

Manisha Koirala

After ‘Dil Se’, actress Manisha Koirala’s career gained speed. Manisha was seen smoking in public places on several occasions. After being diagnosed with cancer, Manisha got rid of cigarette addiction.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen has also been spotted smoking cigarettes at public places. At present Sushmita is the talk of the town for her affair with Rohman shawl.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona, who is seen in comedy King Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is a household name by now. This actress, who has become a big name on television, has also been seen smoking cigarettes on several occasions. Even her photos of smoking in the set went viral.

Sarah Khan

Actress Sarah Khan, who was famous with the TV serial ‘Bidaai’ has also participated in many reality shows. His popularity soared after featuring in the reality show ‘Big Boss’. Soon after ‘Big Boss’ Sarah married Ali Merchant and got divorced after one year of marriage. Sara has also been seen smoking publicly at times.

PNN/Agencies