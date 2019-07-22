Almost each and every one of us either has diabetes or knows someone who does. It’s a fast growing condition which doesn’t discriminate between age, size or gender.

In fact, celebrities are affected by the chronic condition. Here is a list of celebrities you didn’t know suffer from diabetes.

Sonam Kapoor: Hard to believe, but Sonam was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just a teenager. Sonam has been on medication for several years now and even takes insulin injection daily. She also follows a very strict diet regime, with several small meals throughout the day. The Khoobsurat actor also makes sure never to miss out on exercise and combined yoga, meditation, dance, Pilates, squash and weight training to regulate her sugar levels.

Fawad Khan: Even Fawad Khan is diabetic, having been diagnosed with Type 1 at the age of just 17. The reason for his condition is most likely smoking. Now, however, Fawad looks after himself. He’s a strict vegetarian who commences his day with a glass of warm lemon water, eggs and cereal.

Wasim Akram: Wasim Akram has been dealing with diabetes since he was 30, despite leading the life of a healthy sportsman.

“I remember what a shock it was because I was a healthy sportsman with no history of diabetes in my family, so I didn’t expect it at all,” Wasim once said. “It seemed strange that it happened to me when I was 30, but that was a very stressful time and doctors said that can trigger it.”

Nick Jonas: The heartthrob went public with his diagnoses back in 2007, after suffering from symptoms like excessive thirst and weight loss for quite some time. In fact, Nick has also shared that at the time of diagnosis, his blood sugar level was over 700 – when normal blood sugar levels range between 70 to 120!

The singer-turned-actor had to be hospitalised due to this condition but has learned to manage it better. He’s a prime example of juvenile diabetes or Type 1 diabetes – the most common type to occur in people younger than 20.