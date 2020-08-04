In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives.

By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful. Today’s horoscope predicts about jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. The star of fortune will be bright, which will give success in your work.The day is going to be much better in connection with work. Family life will also give happiness. People living a married life may face the wrath of their life partners today. People in love will get better results.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Your expenses will also increase and the day will be a little weak for lovers. You may be estranged from your beloved and he/she may be dissatisfied with you. The day will be better for married people as your life partner will support you in your work. Your day is going to be good in connection with work. You will achieve better results with your own efforts.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You will get relief from mental stress in the afternoon. Economic situation will be strong. Health may still remain weak. There will be mixed results in married life. Treat your spouse well otherwise the relationship may get worse. People in love life may have some problems today as his partner can argue more. There will be success in the work related to court.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Increasing expenses will decrease and will be reduced today. You will also feel stronger mentally and religiously. New results will come to you and your decision-making ability will increase. In married life, the day will be better. People living a love life may get to hear some good news today.