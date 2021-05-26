There are some oils that are not only beneficial for our skin and hair, but these versatile oils help us to overcome many health-related ailments. These oils have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral properties found in the treatment of skin to joint and muscle pain, they enhance immunity.

Sandalwood: This oil is not only used in making perfumes and air fresheners but it also has medicinal properties, it can help in curing common cold, digestive problems etc.

Jasmine: This is mostly used as aromatherapy and it is believed that it relaxes the brain and reduces the symptoms of depression. It also acts as an antiseptic and helps in fighting bacteria.

Lavender: This oil is one of the most common essential oils used in aromatherapy. It helps calm the mind and is believed to cure anxiety, depression, insomnia etc. Anyone who has problems with sleep must use this oil.

Tea Tree Oil: It has compound properties that can treat bacterial skin conditions. This oil prevents the infection from growing.

Rose Oil: There are several potential health benefits. Studies show that rose oil can stimulate the brain and release the feel-good hormone, endorphins. At the same time, if women massage it in the lower abdomen during menstruation, then it also reduces pain.

Peppermint Oil: These oils are considered essential in various forms. This oil can be used as aromatherapy and even in your skin care. It can relieve headaches, common cold, muscle aches.

Chamomile oil: Many properties are found in this oil. It is considered helpful for the digestive system. Indigestion, gas etc. can be treated with this oil. Also helps in healing the wound.