Bhubaneswar: Odia film dialogue writer and lyricist Rajani Ranjan Das and comedian Guddu have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources said Rajani was suffering from fever for the last seven days. He went in for a swab test Tuesday and his report turned out to be positive Wednesday. His wife has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple is in home isolation and has requested all those who came in contact with them in the last one week to undergo COVID-19 test.

Comedian Guddu is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here.

According to a source, Guddu had been running temperature for a week. Tuesday evening the fever and Guddu complained of chest pain. He reportedly contacted BMC and Capital Hospital for getting admitted. However, his efforts failed. Then he got himself admitted to a private hospital here.

At the very mention of Guddu, scenes of two films – Balunga Toka and Rangila Toka – instantly pass though the minds of Odia cine goers. His comedy scenes have always had the fans rolling with laughter. Guddu has acted in over 50 films and also in soap operas.

