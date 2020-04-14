Los Angeles: Actor Freddie Prinze (Jr), who met his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar on the sets of horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, has revealed that they became friends during road trips.

The actors, who complete 18 years as a couple this year, played ‘Ray Bronson’ and ‘Helen Shivers’, respectively, in the 1997 thriller alongside Ryan Phillippe (Barry Cox) and Jennifer Love Hewitt (Julie James).

Freddie Prinze (Jr) said he started driving Gellar when the shoot of the film shifted from Wilmington in North Carolina to South Park as she didn’t know how to drive.

“… We were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us. It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she (Sarah) had no way to get up there,” Prinze (Jr) was quoted as saying by the ‘US Weekly’.

“So, I started driving her (Sarah), and that’s when she and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised a New Yorker and I was a born and raised LA kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day,” Prinze (Jr) added.

The 42-year-old actor said by the time the shoot got over they had bonded over food. “By the end of the movie (I Know What You Did Last Summer), I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does,” said Freddie Prinze (Jr).

“And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her (Sarah) house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began,” added the actor.

Later, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42, went on to star in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Prinze Jr’s 1999 comedy She’s All That.

The couple has a 10-year-old daughter Charlotte and seven-year-old son Rocky, 7.

Agencies