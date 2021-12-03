When people are in love, they go all out to maintain the relationship. However, there often comes a time when people realise that enough is enough and the relationship is better off broken. At that stage, people feel that the relationship is no longer what it used to be and there is probably something that is not right. If you are also feeling the same, then you need to understand that your relationship is getting weak now. These could be the signs.

Absence of spark

If you are realising that there is no longer that old thing between you two and neither of you is able to feel the spark that used to be there between the two of you, then you need to understand that your relationship is probably on the verge of breakup. When you are together, you do not talk much, do not pay attention to each other, nor do you have any special meaning left in each other’s life; then it means that things have changed now.

Fights don’t end

If there are sudden spats between you, then it could be a danger bell. Fights without talking indicate that you just want distance and nothing else. You have started pricking each other’s small things and everything is ending in a fight.

Carelessness

There used to be a time when both of you used to live for each other, but if neither that love nor that care is visible, it clearly means that the chemistry is not left in the relationship. Human beings care for someone when there is love among themselves and when this love starts ending, then the care also starts decaying and you should know that your relationship is nothing but just a formality.