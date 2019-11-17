Mumbai: It is rightly said that love knows no boundaries. This saying goes best for our industry beauties as they never shied away from listening to their heart when it came to falling in love.

We are talking about top actresses who fell for already married men and settled with them after their divorce. They chose partners who were already either married or divorced. Here’s a list of Hindi film divas, who decided to marry and become someone’s second wife.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: They are definitely the royal couple of the Hindi film industry. Before Kareena, Saif was married to Amrita against his parent’s wishes and has 2 kids. While shooting for Tashan, love brewed between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. After dating for around 5 years, October 16, 2012, they were pronounced husband and wife.

Neelam Kothari: Television actress Samir Soni was married to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar in the late 90s. But after 6 months of their marriage, there was trouble in their married life and they parted their ways. In 2007, Neelam and Samir met through a common friend. Finally, January 24, 2011, the lovebirds were tied in holy matrimony.

Lara Dutta: Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta married ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi February 16, 2011. This is Mahesh’s second marriage as he was earlier married to model Shvetha Jaishankar. Shvetha blamed Lara for breaking her home and she claimed that Mahesh started seeing Lara while they two were still married.

Karisma Kapoor: After a broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with the Delhi-based industrialist, Sanjay Kapur. Sanjay was married to Nandita Mehtani. They got divorced in 2002, and later Sanjay and Karisma had a grand wedding ceremony September 29, 2003. But after 11 years and 2 kids, their marriage also was ruined and they got divorced in 2016.

Sridevi: The Hawa Hawai of Hindi film industry, Sridevi fell in love with much married man, Boney Kapoor. It was an extra-marital affair for Boney and he impregnated the actress before marriage. Soon Sridevi’s pregnancy news spread like wildfire and she was accused of breaking Mona Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s marital life. To marry Sridevi, Boney left Mona and their two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi married June 2, 1996.

PNN