Bhubaneswar: Some of the tourist destinations in Odisha that were closed amid COVID-19 outbreak have been allowed to reopen for the public from July 6.

According to the decision, the non-living centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar circle are to open from July 6.

Authorities of these places will need to strictly enforce COVID-19 standard operating procedure and abide by the protocol themselves.

These monuments and sites should be under non-containment zones, a source said. Meanwhile, it was learnt that Atharanalla Bridge and Konark Sun Temple won’t be opened as there are restrictions imposed by Puri district administration.

All the visitors will need to follow social distancing norms and wear masks. They will have to park their vehicles at designated places and make payments at parking places and at cafeterias only through e-payment.

The monuments, sites and museums to be opened from July 6 include Dhauli, Udaygiri – Khandagiri, Papanasini Tank and adjacent area, Sahasralinga Tank, Sisupalgarh rampart, Raja Rani Temple, Barabati fort, Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri and Ranipur-Jharial Chausathi Yogini temple.

PNN