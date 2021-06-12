According to Vastu shastra, the entire world and the human body is made up of five elements – earth, water, fire, air and sky. Vastu shastra has been considered as the science of balancing these five elements. As long as there is a balance in these five elements, life remains happy and healthy. But when there is an imbalance many types of mental and physical issues enter our life. We can remove these defects by eliminating the Vastu defects of our house. Due to Vastu defects in the house, people can suffer from many diseases. To remove them, let’s learn these easy solutions.

Those who have joint pain or are suffering from rheumatism should not have cracks on the walls of their rooms. It is more beneficial to stick a poster of a waterfall or a hill on the cracks.

A crystal ball should be hung on the northern wall of the room of a person suffering from heart disease. Place a crystal pyramid under the crystal ball in each of the four directions. Doing so will be beneficial. According to Vastu shastra, broken windows, mirrors etc should not be kept in the house. It is considered a Vastu defect.

According to Vastu shastra, a white or golden-yellow wall clock with a pendulum should be placed on the western wall of the room of an asthmatic or TB patient to bring relief.