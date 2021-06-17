Some women do not want to use beauty products because they feel the chemicals used in these products can spoil the face. It is not mandatory that one has to use modern beauty products to look beautiful. You can also take care of your face by using some vegetables and at home. Besides, it is not necessary that you use them on the face every day.

Carrot face mask

Carrot face mask is very easy to make and it is also very beneficial for the skin.

Method: To make it, extract carrot juice and add honey to it. Now apply it on the face and let it dry for 15 minutes. Then wash off with clean water. Using it twice a week will make your skin glow.

Cabbage face pack

Grind cabbage leaves in a mixer and add green tea to it. Now keep this mixture on the face for 15 minutes. Then wash it with lukewarm water. This will keep your face tight. The face will look fresh and young.

Beetroot face mask

Extract beet juice, now add a few drops of olive oil to it. Massage it well on the face and let it dry. Make sure to use this mask once a week and you will see the difference for yourself. All the dead skin will be removed. The face will also start glowing.