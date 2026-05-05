A viral video from China is taking over the internet, and it’s not what you’d expect from a school sports day.

It started like any normal school event. Students, teachers, and performers gathered for a sports day celebration. The highlight was a humanoid robot, expected to entertain the crowd with smooth and precise movements.

But things quickly went off track.

In the now viral video, the robot appears to get overwhelmed by the crowd. Too many people, too much movement — something clearly didn’t sit right with its system. It stumbles, struggles to balance, and then suddenly shifts gears.

Out of nowhere, the robot starts throwing what looks like kung-fu kicks.

Yes, actual kicks.

Here’s the viral video:

Humanoid robot malfunctions at a school sports day in China It reportedly got confused by too many people, tripped, then started throwing kung-fu kicks at performers Or maybe it was performing kung-fu Drunken Master all along — then the execution was accurate pic.twitter.com/eq4OXgjLYB — RT (@RT_com) May 4, 2026

Performers nearby step back in surprise as the robot swings its legs in unpredictable directions. The audience doesn’t know whether to panic or laugh. Within seconds, the moment turns from awkward to hilarious.

Social media users, of course, had their own take.

Also read: Viral: Humanoid Robot startles crowd as it hugs female student in China

Some joked that the robot got “stage fright.” Others said it looked like a scene straight out of a martial arts movie. A few even claimed the robot was attempting the famous “Drunken Master” style — unsteady, chaotic, yet strangely accurate.

Was it a glitch? Or an accidental performance?

That’s still unclear.

What is clear, though, is that the viral video has struck a chord online. It’s funny, unexpected, and just a little bit unsettling — a reminder that even the smartest machines can have very human-like moments of confusion.

And maybe, just maybe, a hidden talent for kung-fu.

PNN