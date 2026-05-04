Mumbai: An out of form Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya Monday missed his team’s must-win Indian Premier League match because of a back spasm, while Rohit Sharma returned after an injury layoff.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav came out for the toss and informed that he was “going into the shoes” of an unwell Pandya.

A team statement said, “Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today’s game.”

Pandya has had a forgettable IPL 2026 as captain and player, as Mumbai Indians are on the brink of elimination after finishing fourth in the group stage last year. Mumbai have two wins and seven defeats from their nine matches so far.

Pandya has scored 186 runs and taken four wickets in this IPL so far.

An indisposed Pandya had earlier missed an away game against Delhi Capitals with Suryakumar leading the side.

Meanwhile, Rohit was listed in the team sheet among the five impact sub players. Rohit is returning to the team for the first time since April 12 when he had suffered a hamstring injury during MI’s contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.