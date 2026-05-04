Kolkata: Just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bengali snack ‘jhalmuri’ into the national spotlight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now using the same as a symbol of celebration, as early trends in the Assembly elections show the party surging ahead.

‘Jhalmuri’ had emerged as an unlikely highlight during the final phase of campaigning after PM Modi’s widely shared roadside stop in Jhargram, where he was seen enjoying the snack. The moment quickly went viral, drawing political reactions, including criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who termed it a staged act by the BJP.

The snack, whose name derives from the Bengali word “jhal”, meaning spicy or hot, soon became a metaphor in the campaign, symbolising both the intensity of the political contest and regional identity. Later, during an election rally, PM Modi himself had added a political twist, remarking, “I ate jhalmuri, but TMC felt the jhal (spice).”

As counting of votes progressed, the BJP maintained a commanding lead, with trends from the Election Commission of India at 3:45 p.m. showing the party ahead in 194 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was leading in 89. The BJP had already won three seats, while the Trinamool Congress had secured one.

With the party holding a strong edge, leaders and workers embraced the ‘jhal’ symbolism, celebrating with the snack across different parts of the country.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi shared images of himself eating jhalmuri and said, “On the victory in West Bengal, jalebi won’t do — just Jhalmuri will suffice. Today is the day for Jhalmuri, I’m eating it with gusto, so if anyone feels the ‘jhal’ (spice), please don’t take it amiss.”

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on Bengal’s victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. This victory is thanks to your guidance and the unmatched hard work of Amit Shah. Special best wishes for the victory to every NDA worker in Bengal,” he added.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, described the day as “historic,” saying the BJP’s ‘lotus’ had bloomed in Bengal.

“Under the leadership of the nation’s popular and illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the BJP has served Mamata Didi a taste of defeat — a bitter ‘Jhalmuri’ of failure. Fed up with hooliganism and corruption, the people of West Bengal have established democracy in its truest sense. They have cast their votes for development, progress, stability, and peace,” he said.

He added that during the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s “victory” in the birthplace of Syama Prasad Mookerjee was “historic”.

Shinde also credited Home Minister Amit Shah’s “decade-long tireless effort” for “dismantling” the Trinamool Congress stronghold, referring to him as the ‘Chanakya’ of the BJP.

“Defying repression, every single BJP worker fought this battle with unwavering determination. Therefore, congratulations are also due to the BJP’s dedicated workers. During this election campaign, Mamata Didi subjected the BJP, Modi Ji, and Amit Bhai to criticism of an extremely low standard. The public has delivered a resounding retort to this criticism through the ballot box,” he said.

“Now, the BJP government will provide a fitting reply to that criticism through the holistic development of West Bengal. Under the BJP’s leadership, a new era of development is now dawning in West Bengal. Thanks to the ‘Double Engine’ government, the ‘Bullet Train’ of development is bound to race ahead at full throttle in West Bengal,” he added.

The celebratory mood was also visible in Delhi, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues marked the occasion by sharing jhalmuri and rasgulla at the Delhi Secretariat.

In a message on X, Gupta said, “Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, every state in the country is turning saffron. With Assam’s hat-trick victory, the BJP government has also come to power in Bengal. Heartiest congratulations on the resounding victory! ‘Celebrating the win, with ‘jhalmuri’ and ‘rasgulla’.”

Across the country, BJP workers were seen celebrating on the streets, waving party flags and sharing jhalmuri as counting trends continued to favour the party.