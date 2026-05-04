Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the counting centre for the high-profile Bhabanipur assembly constituency Monday afternoon, following allegations that a TMC agent had been forced out.

Banerjee reached Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls’ High School, the designated counting venue at Lord Sinha Road, as her lead against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari narrowed over the last few rounds.

Adhikari is already present at the counting centre.

TMC leaders claimed that one of its counting agents had been forced out of the centre, leading to Banerjee’s arrival at the venue.

The Bhabanipur contest emerged as one of the most keenly watched battles in the state, with both leaders locked in a prestige fight that has seen sharp swings through the day.

Counting of votes for the 293 assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with the BJP establishing a significant lead.