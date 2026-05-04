Kolkata: In a dramatic, high-stakes contest that mirrored the political theatre of Nandigram five years ago, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Monday defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her home turf Bhabanipur, delivering a blow to the Trinamool Congress amid a sweeping saffron surge across the state.

Adhikari won by a margin of 15,105 votes, according to data available on the Election Commission website, capping a stunning turnaround in a contest where Banerjee had led comfortably in the early rounds.

While Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, bagged 73,917 votes, the CM secured 58,812 votes.

“I thank the people of Bhabanipur for voting for me and ensuring a margin of over 15,000 votes,” Adhikari said after his victory in the high-profile constituency, and after holding the winning certificate.

The result marks a virtual “action replay” of the 2021 Nandigram battle, where Adhikari had unseated Banerjee in a fiercely fought contest that redefined Bengal’s political narrative.

In Bhabanipur, the chief minister had surged ahead by over 17,000 votes by the end of the seventh round, building what appeared to be a decisive cushion.

However, the advantage steadily eroded through the subsequent rounds as Adhikari clawed back, narrowing the gap sharply before overtaking her in the final stages.

By the 14th round, Banerjee’s lead had shrunk to under 4,000 votes, setting the stage for a tense finish.

The BJP leader then edged ahead, consolidating his lead in the closing rounds to seal the contest.

The seat witnessed intense drama throughout the day, with both leaders present at the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ High School, underscoring the high-voltage nature of the battle.

As trends turned against her, Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, launching a sharp attack on the Election Commission.

“Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory. More than 100 seats have been looted. The Election Commission is the BJP’s commission,” she said.

Claiming that the mandate had been “manipulated”, she alleged that one of her party’s counting agents had been forced out and that she was “pushed and berated” inside the centre.

There was no immediate response from the Election Commission or the BJP to the allegations.

Adhikari, emerging from the counting centre after his victory, thanked the voters of Bhabanipur and said the mandate reflected a desire for change.

The Bhabanipur result assumes added significance as it comes alongside a broader statewide trend that has put the BJP well past the majority mark, positioning it to form its first government in West Bengal.

For the TMC, Banerjee’s defeat in her own constituency marks a major political setback, both symbolically and organisationally, raising questions about the party’s grip over its traditional urban strongholds.

For the BJP, Adhikari’s victory not only reinforces his stature as the party’s principal face in Bengal but also underscores the party’s deepening inroads into territories long considered impregnable for the opposition.

As the dust settles on a fiercely contested election, the Bhabanipur verdict is set to remain one of its defining moments – a contest that began with a commanding lead, turned into a cliffhanger, and ended in a result that could reshape Bengal’s political trajectory.