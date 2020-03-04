Baripada: ‘Baripada Mudhi’ (puffed rice) has its own distinct identity for its taste across the state. Rashmi Mohanty, a woman activist of Rasgobindpur area in Mayurbhanj district has been striving to make this ‘puffed rice’ reach every nook and cranny of the state.

With help from an NGO, she has formed Mayurbhanj Mahila Association and engaged 130 women in it. She has been relentlessly trying to make these women self-sufficient and economically empowered with puffed rice making. These women make puffed rice at their homes and sent them across and outside the district under ‘Baripada Mudhi’ brand.

The demand for this brand is growing day by day, they said. The packets of this brand of mudhi are even sent to Mumbai by post, it was learnt.

Thousands of people belonging to SC category live in Tambakhuri, Bandhamundi, Astagadia, Malkadia, Gadighati and Brahamapura in Gadighati panchayat.

Most of them depend on fishing in Subarnarekha and agriculture. For some years, water flow in the river has come down, leaving little scope for fishing. Many people are landless. They were going through livelihood crisis.

At this critical juncture, Rashmi had once visited these villages and thought of a plan to ensure their livelihood. She wanted to make womenfolk economically empowered with ‘Baripada Mudhi’ and initiated her efforts.

In 2002, she formed Mayurbhanj Mahila Association taking only 14 women as members. Women started roasting rice into mudhi. They used to deliver it at the association where nine women packaged it. Two sized packets were made – 250 and 500 gm.

The association started selling the mudhi and its demand grew by leaps and bounds. Over years, 21 other groups have been part of the association. Now, the number of its members has touched 130. Every month, the association sells about 50 to 60 quintals of mudhi on an average.

A 250-gm packet is sold for Rs 25 while the price of 500-gm packet is Rs 50. At some places, mudhi is prepared by using urea and soda, but the ‘Baripada Mudhi’ is prepared sans these chemicals and its taste is quite different.

Rashmi says: “Mudhi is adulterated and served to people. We prepare chemical-free mudhi and roast in earthen pots. Our aim is to send this brand of mudhi to every nook and cranny of the state.”

To ensure additional income, the association also prepares and sells a variety of pickles.

That apart, the women members earn extra money by selling mudhi and mutton, a popular dish, at various festivals and fairs.

In 2005, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the office of the association. Itishree Kabi, president of the association, and secretary Kabita Behera said that the association makes a turnover of Rs 1 crore annually.