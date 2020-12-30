Nayagarh: A woman has been going through excruciating pain for the last five days due to alleged negligence of a staff nurse in the Khandapada health centre in this district.

The woman is identified as Lata Bahuka, wife of Prabhat Bahuka, of Gochhabari village under Khandapda block. The staff nurse is alleged to have left a needle in her womb while performing a stitch after her delivery in the hospital, December 25, a report said.

The negligence of the nurse in performing the stitch has sparked resentment among the family members and residents in the area. She has become bed-ridden even though she had a normal delivery.

The woman from an economically poor background was admitted to the hospital December 25. There she delivered a baby girl under the supervision of a doctor. However, a staff nurse allegedly left a needle while performing a stitch in her womb.

She was discharged from the hospital after her delivery but experienced pain after her arrival at home.

Family members rushed her to the hospital from where she was shifted to the district headquarters hospital after the doctors tried to take out the needle but in vain.

Doctors at the district headquarters hospital referred her to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But, they also proved unsuccessful in taking out the needle.

Her husband Prabhat with little money in hand finds it difficult to take his wife to Cuttack with her health condition remaining critical. He has alleged that the doctors have opened the stitch a number of times to trace the needle but in vain.

Moreover, they are yet to issue him discharge certificate referring her to Cuttack. He has become apprehensive of his wife’s health with money and time running out of hand.

A doctor at the Khandapada hospital said that steps will be taken after holding consultations with the chief district medical officer. When contacted, CDMO Dr Shakti Mishra said proper steps will be taken to get her treated at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar and ruled out any problem.

PNN