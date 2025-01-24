Odisha: A dense fog blanket engulfed Odisha Friday, causing a significant drop in temperature across the state and disrupting normal life. Despite relief from the chilling cold, the fog has been causing problems for residents.

The regional weather office in Bhubaneswar issued an advisory predicting dense fog for 13 districts over the next two days, with a yellow warning in effect for today and tomorrow. The warning cautions residents of potential disruptions due to poor visibility.

The thick fog particularly affected six coastal districts, including the state capital. Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) were delayed, with passengers advised to check with airlines for updates.

However, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre predicted a notable rise in temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days. This forecasted change in weather comes as a surprise amid the current cold spell.

Local authorities are urging caution, advising motorists and commuters to be mindful of the foggy conditions and to drive cautiously.

Meanwhile, a heat wave has already gripped parts of Odisha, with the mercury reaching an unprecedented 33.2 degrees Celsius in Koraput district Thursday. This marks the highest January temperature recorded in the past 52 years.

While Odisha typically experiences cooler months leading into March, this year residents have already started using fans much earlier than usual. The capital city has been noticeably warmer, with morning temperatures reported at 19 degrees Celsius.

The coastal areas of Odisha are also being impacted due to the elevating temperatures.