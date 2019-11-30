Kolkata: Police Saturday arrested the absconding third accused in the alleged gangrape of two minor girls on the banks of Adi Ganga in south Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

Two of the three accused were already arrested following a complaint lodged by the family members of the two girls with Kalighat police station, he said.

The third accused, a minor has also been booked under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The girls, who begged for alms in front of the Kalighat temple, were abducted by the trio Thursday afternoon.

“The three then took the girls to the banks of Adi Ganga (the nearly 75-km-long original channel of river Ganga) near Machandi Ashram and gangraped them,” the officer said.

The medical examination of the two girls had been conducted and reports were awaited, a senior officer of Kalighat Police Station, said.

PTI