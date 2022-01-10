Bhubaneswar: The third wave of Covid-19 is expected to reach its peak in Odisha around the end of January this year, Health Services director Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said Monday.

“Covid-19 cases are on the rise in India and Odisha as well. Most of the cases in Odisha are being reported from four to five districts alone. Omicron variant of the virus is already present in all districts of the state. Some experts opine that metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi will witness the peak of third wave by January 15. Accordingly, our state is likely to experience similar situation in the next 10 to 15 days (i.e around the end of this month),” Mohapatra said.

“Meanwhile, we have increased the Covid-19 testing and vaccination besides intensifying surveillance. People should not take the situation lightly as the infection is spreading fast,” the director added.

A total of 4,829 fresh Covid-19 infections including 933 cases from Khurda district were detected in the last 24 hours. Khurda district was followed by Sundargarh with 869 new infections, Sambalpur (644) and Cuttack (401). The total daily caseload, as reported Monday, includes 448 in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,75,698. The active caseload in the state now stands at 20,560.

Omicron tally in Odisha reached 75 Saturday with the detection of 14 more cases, which has potential to trigger expected third wave.

PNN