Bhadrak: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 and following detection of new Omicron variant infections in Odisha, the district administration announced the closure of religious places such as temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras in Bhadrak from Monday onwards.

A source said that the step was taken to contain any probable spread of the virus. District administration clamped the restrictions with effect from 1.00am of January 10 till 12 noon of January 31, a notification issued by Collector Trilochan Majhi Sunday evening mentioned.

Section 144 has been imposed in and around Akhandalamani temple here in compliance with the official notification. However, daily rituals of the deity are underway with adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Only one Sevayat (servitor) will be allowed to perform the Nitikanti (daily rituals) of the deities in all temples across the district. Darshan by visitors or devotees will not be allowed, the notification stated.

Use of public address systems and taking out religious processions of any kind from any religious community has also been prohibited by the district administration. Any religious congregations of more than five persons at a time in a given place have been strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak district administration has directed the residents to maintain social distance along with the use of mask as stipulated in the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations-2020 and the safety protocols.

Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs) and Officers-in-charge (OICs) at all police stations across the district were directed to promulgate and strictly enforce the order in the temples and religious places of worship.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and any person violating these measures will be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to Section 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal actions under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order read.

Worthy to mention, Bhadrak has so far registered 26,661 Covid-19 cases, including seven Sunday along with 148 deaths. Active cases stood at 46 and 26,463 have recovered from the viral disease.

A total of 4,829 fresh Covid-19 infections including 933 cases from Khurda district were detected in the last 24 hours. Khurda district was followed by Sundargarh with 869 new infections, Sambalpur (644) and Cuttack (401). The total daily caseload, as reported Monday, includes 448 in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,75,698. The active caseload in the state now stands at 20,560.

Omicron tally in Odisha reached 75 Saturday with the detection of 14 more cases, which has potential to trigger expected third wave.

