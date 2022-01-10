Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday woke up to dense fog with several districts including twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, thereby affecting visibility and vehicular movement.

Visibility was reduced to as low as about 50 metres at some places. Moreover, moderate fog was witnessed in the morning over Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Rayagada and parts of the Khurda district.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted enhanced rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm activities over many districts of the state during the next four days starting January 11 till January 14.

Light to moderate rainfall activity is very likely to take place owing to an anticipated approaching western disturbance towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from Bay Bengal, a bulletin said.

Minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius during the next two days and no major change will be witnessed thereafter, the Met centre said.

The regional centre has issued Yellow Warning for thunderstorm and hailstorm activities over Bargarh, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts for Tuesday.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 10.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Bargarh districts and at one or two places over the rest districts of Interior Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Boudh and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Kandhamal.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood areas (valid for the next 24 hours)

Fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. Min-Max temperature is very likely to be around 28°C and 14°C, respectively.

PNN