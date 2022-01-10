Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 4,829 new Covid-19 cases, of which 448 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,75,698. Active caseload in the state now stands at 20,560.

Out of total 4,829 new infections, 2,823 were reported from quarantine centres while 2006 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 4,714 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 933 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 869 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (69), Balasore (210), Bargarh (84), Bhadrak (69), Bolangir (104), Boudh (6), Cuttack (401), Deogarh (19), Dhenkanal (23), Gajapati (32), Ganjam (49), Jagatsinghpur (46), Jajpur (66), Jharsuguda (189), Kalahandi (48), Kandhamal (8), Kendrapara (24), Keonjhar (63), Koraput (77), Malkangiri (11), Mayurbhanj (162), Nabarangpur (85), Nayagarh (24), Nuapada (51), Puri (130), Rayagada (82), Sambalpur (644) and Sonepur (32).

The State Pool reported 219 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,61,78,973 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 386.

PNN