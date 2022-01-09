Cuttack: As many as 28 students of Nursing College at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack have tested positive for Covid-19, the authorities informed Sunday.

A source said that RT-PCR test reports of the nursing students came Saturday night. Swab samples of the remaining students were sent for testing after the 28 students were detected with coronavirus infection.

Earlier, 280 nursing students were accommodated in the hostel of SCB Nursing College. Higher authorities have been duly informed about the recent development, principal Vijay Lakshmi Das said.

All the infectees are hostel inmates of the college and have been kept in isolation. After getting instruction from the higher-ups, a decision on further course of action will be taken, the principal informed.

Efforts are on to shift them from the hostel, Das added.

Also read: Expansion work of Dwarasuni ghat road in Mayurbhanj to begin in five months

It is pertinent to mention, after more than 30 inmates tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday in a hostel at Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar (XIMB), the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the institute a micro-containment zone.

A total of 4,714 fresh Covid-19 cases including 1,619 from Khurda district were detected in the last 24 hours. Khurda was followed by Sundargarh with 662 new infections, Sambalpur (437) and Cuttack (360). The total caseload includes 416 in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking the tally in the state to 10,70,869. Active caseload in the state now stands at 16,117. Meanwhile, Omicron tally in Odisha stands at 75.

PNN