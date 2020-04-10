Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, in an Instagram post Thursday, opened up about his contribution in the fight against coronavirus here. The Happy New Year actor revealed he has offered his hotel here for medical professionals to stay, as a gesture of gratefulness during such trying times. The medical professionals including doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are working round the clock to help people infected by the pandemic coronavirus.

“In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night to fight coronavirus, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let’s all come forward and support them,” Sonu Sood said on Instagram.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel to these real time heroes,” Sood who has featured in films starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, said.

Sonu Sood also mentioned that he is happy to do his bit. “The doctors and healthcare professionals are saving the lives of thousands of people. So I am always with them,” the Dabaang actor said.

Last week, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri for offering their personal four-storey office as a quarantine facility. “We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their four -storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly,” the BMC had said in a tweet.

It should be stated here that film celebrities have made generous donations to the coronavirus relief fun initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have also extended their support to the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angeles, has pledged donations to relief funds such as UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

