Mumbai: Tusshar Kapoor, son of legendary actor Jeetendra, is celebrating his 43rd birthday November 20. Known for his comedy movies, Tusshar established himself with movies like Golmaal, Yeh Dil and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

Though, he started as a promising star, he failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Tusshar completed his studies at the University of Michigan and made his debut in the year 2001 with the film Mujhe Kuchh Kehna Hai (MKKH) opposite Kareena Kapoor.

For MKKH Tusshar received the Best Male Debut Actor Award. Then he appeared in Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Yeh Dil, and Kucch Toh Hai. In the year 2004, Tusshar acted in the film Gayab. His work was praised.

After this, he became the talk of the town. In the year 2006, Tusshar acted in Rohit Shetty’s film Golmaal which was a super hit. Tusshar also acted in both the sequels of this film. After this, Tusshar avoided working in films for a few years his whole time to his family.

In 2011, Tusshar returned with the film Dirty Picture. He did a small role in this film. Meanwhile the actor’s work was also praised in successful multi-starrer films like Khakee, Shootout at Lokhandwala. Still Tusshar was not able to cement his foot in the industry. Even after doing adult comedy films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Mastizaade, both did average business.

In 2016, Tusshar became father with the help of surrogacy. This news of becoming a father created a buzz in the film industry. After becoming a father, Tusshar is very happy in his life. Tusshar is currently busy with his son Laksshya. Next year, he will be seen playing the role of Gaurav in Akshay Kumar’s film Lakshmi Bomb.