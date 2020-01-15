Mumbai: Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has won millions of hearts with his performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur and Newton, is one of the many Hindi film industry’s actors who had to struggle hard to make a mark in Entertainment industry. Now he remembers his days of struggle and has also made a shocking disclosure.

Pankaj Tripathi, in a recent interview, revealed that “Prior to his breakthrough in the industry he used to live with his wife in a single room house in Mumbai”. Pankaj Tripathi further said, “Our basic things were fulfilled by the wife’s salary.”

Apart from this, Pankaj talked a lot about his personal life. Significantly, after completing acting course from the National School of Drama (NSD), Pankaj had to go from pillar to post for work in the film. He landed in Mumbai in 2004 with a dream of working in the entertainment industry.

Pankaj Tripathi was first seen in 2004 in Abhishek Bachchan’s film Run. In this film, he essayed the role of a chaiwala (tea seller) for few minutes. He then won millions of hearts with his performances in brilliant films such as Aakrosh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Newton, Stree and Luka Chuppi.

Pankaj has also received the National Award for Newton. In the year 2018, he made his debut with the web series Mirzapur on a digital platform. In this, his character’s name was Kaalin Bhaiya. The audience liked Pankaj’s role of Kaleen Bhaiya.