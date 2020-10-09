Mumbai: Actress Sayani Gupta has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry by playing a variety of characters. Sayani was born October 9, 1985 in Kolkata. She graduated from the ‘Film and Television Institute; of India. Sayani made her debut in the year 2012 with Second Marriage Dot Com.

Sayani has acted in movies with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Among the notable movies she has acted in are Fan, Baar Baar Dekho, Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15. Apart from this, Sayani also received accolades for her roles in offbeat films like Margarita with a Straw and Parched. She has also been a part of a number of successful web series like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please!.

Sayani recently shared a picture of herself where she wears a bald look. It has certainly surprised her fans who follow her on various social media platforms.

Sayani is known in the industry as an actress who tends to pick up non-trendy roles and turn them into powerhouse performances. She works very hard to get into the skin of her character. She undergoes many transformations to portray her roles properly. The ‘bald’ look is for one such role. Sayani said that she has used prosthetics to achieve the look.

Sayani is also known for her blunt opinions. She shared an incident during the #Metoo movement.

“When I was 7-8 years old, I was being felt up by an old man in the bus. At that time I stamped on his leg to protect myself, causing him to shout. It is always right to protect yourself from perverts. Women should always be wary of people whose motives are wrong,” she said.

“MeToo campaign should have started 15-20 years ago. I would like to thank actress Tanushree Dutta who initiated this,” she added.