New Delhi: Coincidences can be amazing and extra-ordinary at times. This story of the Noida twins will certainly leave the reader awestruck. Both are very good in studies. However, both Manasi and Manya had never expected that they will end up with the same percentage of marks after the CBSE results were announced July 13. The twin siblings who were studying at Aster Public School in Greater Noida ended up with 98.5% each. Manasu and Manya scored 98 in English and Computer Science, and 95 each in Physics, Chemistry and Physical Education.

“Everybody remembers us for identical looks and it’s only our names that differentiate us. We were confident about scoring well but were not hoping to score identical marks. When we analysed our performance after the exams, we were hoping Manya would score more,” Manasi said Wednesday.

The two siblings plan to pursue engineering and are waiting to appear for the JEE Mains. The JEE Mains however, has been postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I read two years ago about identical twins scoring identical marks. But then I thought it was too much of a coincidence. Still, can’t believe we scored exactly the same as well,” Manya said. She said while both competed fiercely, they have never scored exactly the same before.

“There was always a healthy competition between the two of us and it was neck-to-neck. However, we had command on different subjects. I am better at chemistry while Manasi has better command over physics,” added Manya.

The CBSE announced Class 12 marks July 13. This year 88.78 per cent of students cleared the exams.

The pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent.

Agencies