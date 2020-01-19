Puri: In a curious case, Puri police were flabbergasted to see a beggar lodging an FIR in flawless English Friday.

Questioning the man revealed that the man is a BTech graduate and the son of a retired DSP.

According to Puri police, the man was begging near Gaudiya Mutt on Grand Road (Badadanda) when he had a scuffle with a rickshaw puller over parking of the rickshaw. Both came to blows and were injured following the faceoff. Later the beggar lodged a complaint at Puri Town police station, where the cops were taken aback to see the error-free FIR.

According to the FIR copy, the beggar mentions himself as Girija Shankar Mishra, a resident of Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar and his father as a retired DSP.

A source in the police said apart from investigating the case filed based on Mishra’s FIR, the cops were questioning him to learn why he took to begging after completing his engineering.

