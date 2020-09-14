Koraput: You would have seen various amazing patterns and colour combinations on the wings of butterflies. Well, the pattern on the wings of this particular type of butterfly will top them all. The pattern on the wings of the butterfly we are talking about has the appearance of a snake.

The butterfly had perched on the wall of a house, owned by Soudamini Behera at Bhawaninagar area in this town.

“We first saw the butterfly Sunday. It was perched on the wall. Its wings bear such patterns that they look like two snakes raising their hoods on both sides. We have never ever seen such a pattern on any butterfly,” claimed family members. “The butterfly has been in our house since Sunday. We are taking great care of it so that it can’t be preyed on by lizards,” they added.

The butterfly is eight inches in length and six inches in width with its wings stretched. Its colour is a beautiful combination of orange and golden.

As the news spread of this particular butterfly started doing the rounds, people from nearby areas have been flocking to the house of Soudamini to have a glimpse.

