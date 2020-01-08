North Korea is well known for its nuclear tests and rivalry with US, but you will be surprised to know that there are some laws which are very strange here. These laws are criticized worldwide, but that doesn’t affect North Korea.

Laws here are made by North Korea founder Kim Il-Sung and the citizens have to abide by the laws. While whole world is celebrating the New Year 2020, North Korea is celebrating its 109 yr.

Actually, the founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung was born 109 years back in 1912. So the country counts its new year from his birthday. Accordingly, North Korea is celebrating its 109th new year right now.

The current year 2020 is ‘Juche 109’, the next year 2021 will be ‘Juche 110’, and so on. This was done as a means of advancing Kim Il-sung’s cult of personality.

Speaking on other weird laws, North Korea laws states that ordinary citizens cannot buy cars. Only the army and government officials are allowed to own cars. A model city named Kijong Dang is built in North Korea. It has built this city on the border and the reason is to woo the people of South Korea. But no one lives here, it is called a haunted city.

In North Korea, clicking photographs of poor people is a legal offense. Actually, North Korea believes that this tarnishes the country’s image.

You cannot get your favorite hair cut in North Korea. The government has released some designs for haircuts of people. People living in North Korea can get their hair cut done from these designs only.

People in North Korea are prohibited from wearing blue jeans. Although tourists are allowed to wear blue jeans, you must wear pants of another color before going to the Memorial Hall of Kim II Sung and Kim Jong II.