Puri/Bhubaneswar: The great cyclone of 1999, one of the most devastating natural disasters in Odisha’s history, marked its 26th anniversary October 29.

Though the super cyclone made landfall on October 29, 1999, near Jagatsinghpur, Ersama area, it left an indelible mark on the Astaranga region in Puri and on the entire coastal Odisha.

The cyclone unleashed winds reaching speeds of 260 km/h, accompanied by a storm surge that devastated coastal communities.

It resulted in nearly 10,000 fatalities across Odisha, with Astaranga alone witnessing over 160 deaths, and caused widespread destruction to homes, crops, and livestock.

As cyclone Montha threatens heavy rains in Odisha, the memories of that catastrophic day 26 years back remain vivid and painful for survivors.

The fury of nature left everything defeated. Even after 26 years, the scars are vividly remembered by the residents of the Astaranga area in Puri district.

The pain still brings tears to their eyes.

Though the landscape of the affected region has changed drastically, the terrifying memories of the catastrophic cyclone linger, evoking deep sorrow in the hearts of those who lost their loved ones.

In Madhupur village of Jhadaling Panchayat under Astaranga block, Kalpana Behera lost her son, daughter, husband, and other family members to the devastating cyclone.

Nearby, the peepal tree in Nuagad village’s Munda area stands witness to the cyclone’s destructive force.

The 1999 super cyclone caused extensive damage in Astaranga, Puri. While 301 lives were lost in the Puri district, more than 160 deaths occurred there alone.

Even today, recalling these memories brings tears to many eyes.

Kalpana is not alone. In Nuagad village, Sajani Nayak and Kamala Biswal lost their husbands when the cyclone struck.

Both their husbands went fishing near the riverbank but drowned due to fierce winds and high tides.

The body of Sajani’s husband was recovered after two days, while Kamala’s husband was never found.

Along with Tandahar, Chenu, and Udaykani, devastation spread far and wide in many other villages.

The heart-wrenching scenes of losing loved ones remain etched in the minds of the survivors even after all these years.

Since the disaster, significant efforts have been made to safeguard the coastal population.

The administration has constructed two Red Cross centres and 17 storm shelters, along with salt dams and mangrove forests to act as natural barriers against future storms.

These measures have transformed the coastal landscape and provided hope and protection to the inhabitants.

Though Odisha has been spared a direct hit from cyclone Montha, residents and authorities remember the Super Cyclone of 1999 with a mixture of sorrow and respect for the resilience that followed.

In the years since, Odisha has transformed its disaster preparedness, establishing early warning systems, cyclone shelters, and robust emergency response forces to mitigate the impact of such calamities in the future.

Annual commemorations serve as a reminder of the lives lost and a celebration of the spirit that helped the state rebuild from one of nature’s most brutal onslaughts, 26 years ago, to the very day.