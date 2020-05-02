Ukraine is a very beautiful and ancient country, located in Eastern Europe. It is bordered by Russia to the north-east; Belarus to the north; Poland, Slovakia and Hungary to the west; and Romania, Moldova, and the Black Sea to the south.

Its capital and largest city is Kiev. There are many other interesting aspects to the country of Ukraine that will leave you astounded.

You will be surprised to know that the deepest railway station in the world is located in Ukraine, which is known as Arsenalna Metro Station. This station is located at a depth of 105.5 meters i.e. 346 feet from the ground.

There are countries where alcohol is considered bad but drinking alcohol here is nothing less than a tradition. According to a report by the World Health Organization, Ukraine ranks sixth in the world in terms of alcohol consumption.

In most countries, couples wear wedding rings on the left hand, whereas in Ukraine it is not so. In contrast, people wear wedding rings on the right hand.

The people of Ukraine are fond of music. This is the reason why the world’s longest musical instrument is made in this country. It is shaped like a horn made of wood, which is called ‘Trembita’.

Ukraine had a severe famine in 1932–33, in which millions of people died. It is said that during the famine, due to the severe shortage of food, many resorted to cannibalism.

More than 2,500 people were convicted of cannibalism during the famine.