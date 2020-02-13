Mumbai: Today is the birthday of one of the most talented actor of the Hindi film industry Vinod Mehra. The veteran actor was born on this day and wishes have been pouring in for 70s heartthrob.

Vinod Mehra is best known for his work in films like Laal Paththar, Anurag, Anurodh, Naagin, Saajan Bin Suhagan and others. He started out as a child actor in the late 1950s before starting his film career as an adult in 1971.

Vinod Mehra is one of them who left the world in short age, however, his fans always wanted to listen about his personal life and affairs with the actresses like Rekha and Bindiya Goswami.

Vinod Mehra made his adult debut with the movie, Ek Thi Rita and instantly became everyone’s favourite. He gave one hit after another and while he was enjoying success in the entertainment industry, he had an arranged marriage with Meena Broca in the early 1970s.

Then, Vinod had an affair with Bindiya, with whom he had worked in various films. They would have been successful in keeping their extramarital affair away from everybody’s gaze for longer had it not been one of their own who leaked the information about their relationship.

Mehra and Bindiya tied the knot in the early 1980s which was also the time when Vinod’s popularity was on a decline. And Bindiya eloped with Dutta, leaving Mehra on his own. Vinod tried to get his love back but Bindiya decided to stay with Dutta.

Then comes the most appreciated Hindi film jodis on the 1970s was of Rekha and Vinod. It is believed that the two even secretly tied too. Mehra took Rekha to her home after they tied the knot but this gesture wasn’t appreciated by Mehra’s mother. She was so angry with Rekha that she even tried to beat Rekha with her slippers. A sobbing Rekha couldn’t take it which ended Mehra’s relationship with her.

After his break up with Rekha, Mehra was heart-broken but he finally found a girl who seemed like his best match. The girl was Kiran. The daughter of a wealthy businessman from Kenya, Kiran married Vinod in 1988 and moved to India to live with him. Soon, the couple welcomed their son, Rohan and daughter, Soniya. Everything was looking good for Mehra and the family but the destiny had something else in mind. In 1990, Vinod Mehra had his heart attack. Mehra couldn’t recover and passed away in the age of 45 years old.

PNN