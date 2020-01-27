Los Angeles: National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles. The crash also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who were on board.

“There were no survivors,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also one of the victims, the Orange County Register reported, citing assistant coach Ron La Ruffa.

Social media, as expected, has erupted with condolences for the basketball legend. But one tweet in particular has caught everyone’s attention, and for all the wrong reasons.

A Kobe fan who goes by the username of @dotNoso predicted his death nearly eight years ago back in 2012. The fan tweeted that Bryant would die in a helicopter crash.

Here’s the original tweet:

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

Kobe’s tragic death came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

The cause of the crash was unknown, and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months.

PNN/Agencies