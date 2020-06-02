Mumbai: Mani Ratnam, one of the iconic filmmakers, turns 64 today. Mani Ratnam has given a number of Hindi films Bombay, Dil Se and Guru. Mani was born 2 June 1956, as the second child of an Iyer family that was closely associated with film production.

In Hindi, his directorial debut is Dil Se which was well liked by both the critics and audience.

Ratnam’s full name is Gopal Ratnam Subramaniam. He worked as a management consultant before venturing into films. He started his career as a director in the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi. The film featured Anil Kapoor and Laxshmi in lead roles.

Ratnam got recognition from the 1986 Tamil film Mouna Ragam (1986). He has also received the National Award for this film.

In personal life, Mani Ratnam married Suhasini in 1988. Suhasini is the famous actress from South. The two met in 1988 and later they decided to get married. The couple have a son named Nandan. Mani Ratnam’s family lives in Alwarpet, Chennai, where he runs his production company Madras Talkies.

Mani Ratnam has won six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and numerous other awards at various film festivals across the globe.

In 2002, the Government of India honoured Mani Ratnam with the Padma Shri, acknowledging his contributions to film.