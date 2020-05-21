Jeypore: With large numbers of people get infected by coronavirus with no medication available, the Jeypore range forester Prashant Samantaray has taken the onus on himself to educate tribal people about the deadly COVID-19 through songs. Samantaray has been creating awareness among uneducated tribals in Koraput’s remote areas.

Believing that awareness is the only option, Prashant sings songs about the deadly virus in tribal dialects. It has helped the tribal people understanding his messages better than anybody else’s.

Popular musician and lyricist Hirendra Benia of undivided Koraput district supports Prashant. The songs composed by him have been recorded in audio-video formats and being played in remote villages here. The songs have gained popularity on social media too.

Apparently, Prashant’s songs are being widely appreciated by local tribals. Reasons for the viral infection, its symptoms, available medical remedies and precautionary measures including the world scenario of COVID-19 outbreak have been narrated in his songs.

Prashant is a popular vocalist in undivided Koraput district and also an All India Radio (Akashvani) artiste. He had to stay away from singing for long days, thanks to hectic professional commitments. However, he made a comeback for people in their tough times.

“We are left with limited choices like face masking, hand washing and maintaining social distance. As it appears these days, abiding by lockdown restrictions could only help save the mankind,” Prashant appealed. Social distancing is the new mantra of life, he added.