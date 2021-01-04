New Delhi: Budding actress Ananya Panday finds working with Deepika Padukone anything but intimidating. She calls Deepika the biggest sweetheart. Ananya is surrently working with Deepika in Shakun Batra’s untitled next film that also features Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Asked if it’s intimidating to work with a star, Ananya told IANS: “Not at all. She (Deepika) is the biggest sweetheart. As beautiful as she is on the outside, she is as beautiful on the inside. She is one of the nicest and warmest people ever. She is literally like my sister. We have a really good relationship.”

“She has done a really good job in making all of us feel comfortable on set. There are no intimidating vibes. We did workshops together, too. She is a very caring person,” she added.

Another star Ananya looks up to is Kareena Kapoor Khan — especially her character Poo in Karan Johar’s 2001 film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”. She recently had a fan girl moment while talking to Kareena.

“One of the biggest compliments for me was when Kareena herself said, ‘if there had to be a Poo now, I think you would be able to play it’. I am just hoping that Karan saw it or read it somewhere. That’s a dream role. She was so iconic for all us while we were growing up,” said Ananya, who was recently seen in the digitally-released film “Khaali Peeli”, opposite Ishaan Khatter.