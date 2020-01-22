Mumbai: Actress Namrata Shirodkar — wife of South superstar Mahesh Babu and sister of famous Hindi film actress Shilpa Shirodkar — was once counted among the beautiful actresses. She did her first film with Salman Khan and became a known face. January 22 is Namrata’s birthday. Namrata, who once made people crazy, is now a mother of two children. Namrata’s look has changed a lot now. Let us tell you about their love story.

Namrata became ‘Femina Miss India’ in the year 1993. After this, she made her debut with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998). Namrata then signed Telugu film Vamsi opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead. It was Mahesh Babu’s first film. During this film, they came close to each other.

Namrata and Mahesh were never carried away by their star status. Mahesh first revealed this to her sister about his relationship with Namrata. After dating for four years they got married 10 February 2005.

Apart from Hindi, Namrata has also worked in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi films. Namrata got recognition from films like Pukar, Vaastav, Kachche Dhaage, LOC Kargil and Tera Mera Saath Rahen. Namrata, however, disappeared from films even after being a hit in Hindi film industry.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni, was born 31 August 2006. Their second child, daughter Sitara was born 20 July 2012.