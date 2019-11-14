Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only a terrific actor but also a genuinely nice person.

Shah Rukh’s fans often go crazy when they catch his glimpse but the actor always remains calm and polite when he greets them.

Today we are going to tell you about one SRK fan whose devotion for the actor will blow your mind away.

Shah Rukh is an international star and enjoys a huge fan base not only in India but around the world as well.

There is one Shah Rukh fan who buys land for him every year on the moon every year on his birthday. According to reports, a female Australian fan buys land on the moon for Shah Rukh every year. Shah Rukh has also met this fan and remains in touch with her.

A 4,047 sq m plot of land (1 acre) costs US $37.50. The actor currently ‘owns’ several acres on the moon.

Property ownership is permanently registered by the International Lunar Lands Registry in its annual publication, which is copyrighted and deposited in the United States Library of Congress.

The actor in an interview said that, “She writes me colourful emails (in the sense one line is red, one is blue and so on). I feel blessed to have the love of so many people worldwide.”